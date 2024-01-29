Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Up to $32.49

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.49, but opened at $33.16. Honda Motor shares last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 143,131 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 46.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

