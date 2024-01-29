ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Up to $15.88

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.88, but opened at $16.66. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 1,234,293 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

