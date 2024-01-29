ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $13.44

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.44, but opened at $14.99. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 5,935,438 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.41). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 627.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

