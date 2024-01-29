Short Interest in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Declines By 15.2%

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,900 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 28,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 105.31 and a beta of 0.83. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $65.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 22,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $1,174,791.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,010,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,729,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Krista Davis sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $141,089.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 22,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $1,174,791.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,010,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,729,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,067. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

