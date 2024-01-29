Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 65.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 52.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 23.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALRN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.69. 46,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,806. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $5.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

