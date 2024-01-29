Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Short Interest Up 13.6% in January

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,800 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 631,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,482.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:AKYA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 49,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,862. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 121.74%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.