Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $398.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.95 and a 12-month high of $398.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.09.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,796,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,796,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 856,675 shares of company stock valued at $293,293,442. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

