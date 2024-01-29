Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 810.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 302.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $54.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 233.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

