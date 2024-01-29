Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 3,578 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pfizer by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,253,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,275,000 after buying an additional 405,581 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Pfizer by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,690,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,068,000 after buying an additional 651,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

