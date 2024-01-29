Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $90.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

