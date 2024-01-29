South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 83,823 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 934,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,823 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PFE opened at $27.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

