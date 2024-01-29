South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

RTX stock opened at $90.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

