Atria Investments Inc Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,013 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.8% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $47,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $424.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $403.10 and its 200 day moving average is $380.90. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

