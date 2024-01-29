Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Up 9.9% in January

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 195,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity at Arteris

In other Arteris news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 7,824 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $39,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arteris news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 7,824 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $39,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 15,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $81,750.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,838.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,053 shares of company stock worth $449,173. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Arteris alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Arteris during the first quarter worth about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arteris by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 29.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 156,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 12.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ AIP traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $6.18. 12,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. Arteris has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Arteris had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 109.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arteris will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.