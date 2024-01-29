Short Interest in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Rises By 20.0%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Aging Population ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X Aging Population ETF by 3,425.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Global X Aging Population ETF by 115,500.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X Aging Population ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period.

Global X Aging Population ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AGNG traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

Global X Aging Population ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Aging Population ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

