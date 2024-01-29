Short Interest in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expands By 13.1%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AGIO stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $23.42. 116,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,628. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 913.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $277,397.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,818.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $277,397.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,053 shares in the company, valued at $920,818.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $40,813.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,473 shares of company stock worth $1,036,836 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGIO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

