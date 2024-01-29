inSure DeFi (SURE) Hits Market Capitalization of $114.21 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 1% higher against the dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $114.21 million and approximately $98,166.05 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00418221 USD and is up 7.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $112,875.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

