Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV trimmed its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 823,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,952 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 8.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 68.1% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,655.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $362,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,613 shares of company stock worth $857,736. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,548. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -174.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.00. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $277.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. Analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

