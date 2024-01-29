Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Cut by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,793 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 437,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 12.8% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 114,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 116,511 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.0 %

CMCSA opened at $46.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.