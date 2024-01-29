Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 4,000 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Triodos Investment Management BV lowered its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stride by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Stride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stride by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Stride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Stride by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,219 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRN

Stride Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LRN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.03. 256,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,196. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $69.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.