Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,511 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $46.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $185.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

