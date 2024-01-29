Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV trimmed its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,821 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 0.58% of Nomad Foods worth $15,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOMD. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 745.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NOMD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.88. 174,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,708. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $830.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Barclays raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

