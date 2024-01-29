Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV lessened its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Badger Meter makes up 2.0% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 0.45% of Badger Meter worth $18,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.36. 76,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,266. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.42 and a 52 week high of $170.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.35. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.