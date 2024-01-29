Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $38.13.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

