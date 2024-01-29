Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 32,076 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Triodos Investment Management BV cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,924 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 32,076 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies makes up about 3.0% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 0.18% of Akamai Technologies worth $28,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.11.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.44. 423,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,769. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,922 shares of company stock worth $2,480,245 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

