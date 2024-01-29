Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.03. 691,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,352. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

