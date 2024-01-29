Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $9,522,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in Cintas by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,813,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 190,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $598.70. 44,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,579. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $607.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.66.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.