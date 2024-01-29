Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.84. 778,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,140. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

