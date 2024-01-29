Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Buys 61,563 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,563 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising accounts for 2.8% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned 0.21% of Lamar Advertising worth $17,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.58. The company had a trading volume of 53,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $112.34.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

