Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 817 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXC. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000.

Shares of IXC stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,487. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

