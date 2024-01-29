Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,901 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 3.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $430.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,352. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $283.60 and a fifty-two week high of $443.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

