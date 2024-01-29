Atlas Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period.

NYSE:EMO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,117. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $35.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.05 per share, with a total value of $261,260.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,834,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,683,695.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 95,819 shares of company stock worth $3,181,114.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

