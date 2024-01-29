Jensen Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.30. The stock had a trading volume of 180,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

