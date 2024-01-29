Insider Selling: Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Sells 65,461 Shares of Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Soderbery sold 65,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $2,809,651.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 396,855 shares in the company, valued at $17,033,413.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Soderbery also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Western Digital alerts:

On Thursday, November 2nd, Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00.

Western Digital Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ WDC traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.78. 2,576,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,736,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $60.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Western Digital

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $2,396,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Western Digital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,711,000 after acquiring an additional 351,916 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $2,365,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Western Digital by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 54,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.