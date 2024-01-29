Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,940 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Kellanova worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Kellanova by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Kellanova by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $4,169,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,853,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,426,460.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 622,400 shares of company stock worth $33,566,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on K

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.69. 461,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.92. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.