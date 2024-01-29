Atlas Wealth LLC Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Atlas Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $66,639,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,128,000 after acquiring an additional 776,404 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $39,409,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,944,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.64. The company had a trading volume of 46,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,285. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.88.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

