Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.31.

Shares of CRL traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.58. 97,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,601. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

