Atlas Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after purchasing an additional 652,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,499,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,061,000 after acquiring an additional 639,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after acquiring an additional 232,098 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,827,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,184,604. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

