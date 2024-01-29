iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,396 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 3.3% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $31,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,614 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

