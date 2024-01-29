Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,037 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 944,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 4.3% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $41,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.83. 593,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,601. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

