SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Increased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 421,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,717 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,399,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,439,000 after buying an additional 101,966 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $413,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $47.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.