Atlas Wealth LLC Has $175,000 Stock Position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Atlas Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $74,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 33.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 69.1% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 73,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,106 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEF remained flat at $4.86 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,439. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

