SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.17. 637,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,227. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.98 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

