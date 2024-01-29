Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,668 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBMF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,648,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DBMF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 82,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,009. The company has a market capitalization of $676.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

