Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 306,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,761 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $61,593,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,405,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,626,000 after buying an additional 1,112,462 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,457,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,158,000 after buying an additional 635,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,321. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.