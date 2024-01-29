Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 88,018 SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10,262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,789. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

