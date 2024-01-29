Executive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.83. 145,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,588. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.51. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

