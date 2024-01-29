JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 124,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 142,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 250,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 38,058 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.00. 1,512,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $56.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

