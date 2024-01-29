Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 976 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 2.2% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 861,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,135. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.98. The company had a trading volume of 931,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.