Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $487.76 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,805 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 3.9% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Automatic Data Processing worth $487,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 404.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,879. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.61 and a 200-day moving average of $238.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

